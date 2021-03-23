«
»

March 23, 2021

THEY’RE OUT OF IDEAS. THEY’RE RUNNING ON FUMES:  Nah, It’ll Be Fine: Entertainment Vlogger The Critical Drinker Hammers Cultural Corruption.

They’re not just wounded pigs. They’re cornered wounded pigs. And they’re desperate.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:02 am
