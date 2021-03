SHE’S AT LEAST AS DEMENTED AS HE IS: NY Times Maureen Dowd Thinks Joe Biden Is Cool.

Though if by “cool” she means in deep freeze somewhere and being played by a bumbling double, I’m willing to entertain it. I mean, I don’t think so. I think Zhou Bai-Den was never that smart and now is a potted plant, but what the heck, I’m not a part insider.