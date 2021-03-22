March 22, 2021

FASTER, PLEASE: Israeli company says oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way. “Oramed’s technology can be used to orally administer a number of protein-based therapies, which would otherwise be delivered by injection. Oramed is in the midst of a Phase III clinical trial through the US Food and Drug Administration of an oral insulin capsule for type I and type II diabetics.”

The “faster, please” seems a little presumptuous, given how quickly Warp Speed and other programs have produced results.