March 22, 2021

MICHAEL BARONE: What explains Biden’s chameleon-like transformation?

About the Biden transformation, there can be no question. The senator who opposed government financing of abortions for 30-some years now supports it up through the ninth month of pregnancy. The Judiciary Committee chairman who sponsored and bragged about the tough provisions of the 1994 crime bill now decries systemic racism and echoes almost the entire Black Lives Matter mantra. The politician who supported the welfare reform bill that Speaker Newt Gingrich kept pressing until Bill Clinton, facing reelection, decided to sign it in 1996, has now concocted “COVID relief” legislation that includes multiple thousand-dollar payments to single mothers with no work requirements.

I don’t think Biden has any view anymore. I think he’s just a vessel for his handlers at this point.

Related: There Is No Biden Administration. “Biden’s face is everywhere, but there’s no real sign that he’s actually running anything. Instead the Biden administration seems to be exactly the kind of mess that the 25th Amendment was designed to prevent in which a non-functional president is the figurehead for the cabinet members and the special interests who are actually calling all the shots. The Potemkin village that is the Biden administration was built in two tiers with establishment cabinet members who appear more moderate presented for Senate approval while extremists were being placed in key positions to set policy on everything from civil rights to Iran.”