March 21, 2021

HE WAS STILL USEFUL THEN: When Cuomo Was Accused of Sex Harassment 20 Years Ago, Dems Defended Him: And the Clinton administration enabled him.

At a Senate hearing in which Gaffney made her case, warning of Cuomo’s campaign of dirty tricks, Senator Susan Collins and Senator Fred Thompson, both Republicans, were supportive. Meanwhile Senator Tom Lantos appeared to be cooperating with the Cuomo smear campaign.

Rep. Henry Waxman, aggressively defended Cuomo, accusing Gaffney of “nit-picking,” and “petty” complaints that “defy logic and reason”.

Rep. Elijah Cummings demanded an investigation of Gaffney.