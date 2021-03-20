Home
Photos
Other Writings
Advertising
«
COLOR ME UNSURPRISED: Writing on paper, instead of tablet or smart phone, boosts brain activity….
FASTER, PLEASE: On the hunt for a dengue antiviral: Scientists comb through scores of compounds to …
»
March 20, 2021
20 MINUTES INTO THE FUTURE:
Oops, he did it again! Biden refers to Kamala as “President Harris.”
Tweet
Posted by
Ed Driscoll
at 1:45 pm
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California – CCPA Notice
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE