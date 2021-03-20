«

March 20, 2021

OF COURSE THEY ARE. YOU CAN’T HAVE A PROPER INVASION UNLESS IT GOES EVERYWHERE:  WaPo: Biden Admin Planning To Fly Migrants From Mexican Border To Northern States.

And I can’t — can’t — underscore the stupidity of people coming in enough. Because you know what? Most of these people come from sh*tholes. They can sniff the air and see the signs when things are about to go very very wrong. If I can do it, they can do it.  And they’re here…. because they think they’re tougher than us, I guess?  They’re not. They won’t like what comes next.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:00 am
