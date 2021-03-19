March 19, 2021

WHY IS WESLEY LOWERY SUCH A RACIST? “Why does Lowery think he knows what how white people will think and feel if they read Don Lemon’s book? Why wouldn’t we look at one another and unemotionally remark, ‘Yeah, we already knew that’? Why does Lowery stereotype us as wearers of pearls? Why is he painting a picture of us shocked by things that are well-known? What does he think white people might not be ‘willing to believe’? This is casual smearing of a racial group.”

The answer, of course, is because he can get away with it. And even get praised for it. In other words the same reasons we’ve always had for people being publicly racist.