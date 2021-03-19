March 19, 2021

EVERYONE WANTS IT BUT THE RULING CLASS, WHICH TELLS YOU SOMETHING: Voters demand photo ID and reject weak Democratic substitute.

An overwhelming majority of people, including Democrats, back a photo identification requirement to vote, a repudiation of Democratic legislation that would let people simply swear they are whom they say they are.

As the Senate version, S.B. 1, of the House-approved For the People Act, H.R. 1, was introduced today, a new Rasmussen Reports survey found that 75% of people support photo ID laws, such as those requiring voters to present a valid driver’s license or other government-issued ID to receive a ballot.

It has strong support among all partisans, the poll analysis reported.

“Eighty-nine percent (89%) of Republicans support voter ID requirements, as do 60% of Democrats and 77% of voters not affiliated with either major party,” it said.