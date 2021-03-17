March 17, 2021

TO BE FAIR, MOST TALK OF RACISM NOWADAYS IS “WHITE LIES:” Stop the white lies about anti-Asian hate crime: Using FBI data, I computed black and white perpetrators of hate crimes as a percentage of men 18 to 44 years old in their populations. “White supremacists should be vigorously combatted. However, most victimized groups live in central cities where there are few white supremacists. Members of the Asian, Latino and LGBTQ communities may have much more to fear from young alienated black men whose pent up anger spills over into destructive, violent behaviors.”

You can vigorously combat white supremacists, but it’s surprisingly hard to actually find them. The other sources of violence, however, are much more common.

Plus: “Using 2019 FBI statistics — the most recently available data — I computed black and white perpetrators of hate crimes as a percentage of men 18 to 44 years old in their populations. The black rate was 40 percent, 76 percent and 303 percent higher than the white rate for hate crimes against the Asian/Pacific Island, Latino and LGBTQ communities respectively. Even more troubling, black rates for hate-crime assaults were 94 percent higher.”