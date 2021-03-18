«

March 18, 2021

“ANTI-RACISM” IS TO RACISM WHAT ANTI-MATTER IS TO MATTER: The same thing with the charges reversed. At ‘anti-racist’ workshop, guest declares he doesn’t ‘teach White authors.’ Why is the University of Iowa funding this bigotry?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:00 am
