March 17, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Teachers Compile List Of Parents Who Question Racial Curriculum, Plot War On Them: “Infiltrate… shut down their websites… expose these people publicly.” “What follows is the story of the wealthiest county in America descending into a moral panic as a group of suburban white women egged each other to extremes against perceived ‘evil,’ while a school system seemed to slide from serving taxpayers to targeting them.”

Not only is it parental malpractice to send your kids to public schools at this point, you should be lobbying to defund them. As the teachers’ unions have admitted during the pandemic, they’re nonessential employees.