March 17, 2021

YEAH, YOU NEED TO WORK A LITTLE HARDER ON THAT, SKIPPY: Guam National Guard Chief: Our Soldiers Are “Non-Partisan” Despite Marching In Protest On Republican Rep’s Office.

Their CO needs to be cashiered. Do we even know his name?

This was a massive own-goal by the military, especially coming after the massive self-beclowning of the Tucker Carlson response. I don’t think the folks in charge realize how much they hurt themselves. Or, perhaps worse, maybe they just don’t care what the public thinks of them anymore.