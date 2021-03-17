«
»

March 17, 2021

YEAH, YOU NEED TO WORK A LITTLE HARDER ON THAT, SKIPPY: Guam National Guard Chief: Our Soldiers Are “Non-Partisan” Despite Marching In Protest On Republican Rep’s Office.

Their CO needs to be cashiered. Do we even know his name?

This was a massive own-goal by the military, especially coming after the massive self-beclowning of the Tucker Carlson response. I don’t think the folks in charge realize how much they hurt themselves. Or, perhaps worse, maybe they just don’t care what the public thinks of them anymore.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:52 am
