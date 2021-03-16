March 16, 2021

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY AMERICA! It’s One Year After 15-Days To Slow The Spread (And A Year Of Democratic Lies And MSM Coverup).

Happy Anniversary! One year ago today, during a March 16, 2020, White House press conference, President Trump, Dr. Fauci, and Dr. Birx announced the 15-Days To Slow The Spread program, which began the shut down of the American economy.

365 days and a few peaks later, COVID-19 is still spreading, albeit at a much slower pace thanks to President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” which so far has produced three vaccines in record time.

The “15 Days” were the latest in a series of Trump administration serious moves attempting to fight the pandemic. Already demonstrated on this site were the specific actions the Trump team took immediate action on the virus during the last nine days of January 2020 and the first two weeks of February and itemized that during the same time period Joe Biden and his team downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19. Not that anyone who followed the MSM would know about Trump’s actions or Biden telling America the ChinaVirus was no big deal. The Democrats and their sycophants in the mainstream media lied about both reactions.

The timeline below demonstrates that in the weeks leading up to the shut-down, the Trump Team was still acting against the virus, and the Biden team was still downplaying COVID and fighting against Trump’s moves. Note the black items below were made by Trump and his team, while the brown were made by Biden and his team.