March 15, 2021

“CANCEL ADJACENT.” “I observed that the new rule seems to be ‘that you have to proactively denounce people, or you yourself will become the target’.”

Why not just tell them to go screw themselves?

Of course, getting an adjunct law professor to resign mostly hurts the law school and the students. Unlike adjuncts in other fields, law adjuncts typically practice law and get paid a pittance for teaching. Now the school has to find someone to finish out the semester, and I can’t imagine this sort of thing will make recruiting adjuncts easier. Risk your reputation and possibly your career to crazy mobs of angry students, for something like $5000 a semester? Why? So in a way, “go screw yourselves” could be the message of the resignation here.