March 15, 2021

KURT SCHLICHTER: How Many Times Must We Tell You to Never Apologize to These Scumbags? “That Mumford & Sons banjo guy is a pathetic weenie who the left hates and who we despise, and who now has to live forever as a groveling coward nobody likes. Yeah, he was in Mumford & Sons and managed to find a way to make people like him less. What did he do? He gave in. He submitted. . . . Really people, this is getting exhausting. How many times do we have to say it? How many people have to plead for forgiveness and end up humiliated, broken, and – not incidentally – unforgiven before people understand that the only effective response to these monsters’ fake outrage is to flip them the middle 20 percent of the fingers of a Bulwark staffer’s primary erotic partner?”