March 14, 2021
FAUCI: Trump endorsing COVID-19 vaccine would be ‘game-changer.’
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that it would be a “game-changer” for President Trump to encourage his supporters to get the jab — after a poll found many GOP voters indicated that they’re reluctant.
“I think it would make all the difference in the world. He’s a very wildly popular person among Republicans,” Fauci told anchor Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”
“If he came out and said, ‘Go and get vaccinated, it’s really important for your health. the health of your family, and the health of the country,’ it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are his close followers would listen to him.”
Well, here you go, I think: Trump hopes everyone ‘remembers’ him when they get their coronavirus vaccines.
Former President Donald Trump is seeking credit for the swift rollout of multiple coronavirus vaccines, saying if it wasn’t for him “you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best.”
“I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all,” the ex-president said in a statement released by his office Wednesday evening. “I hope everyone remembers!”
I’m sure even anti-vaxxers like President Harris do. Flashback: Kamala Harris says she will be ‘first in line’ for a coronavirus vaccine if health experts approve it, but ‘if Donald Trump tells us we should take it, then I’m not taking it.’
