March 14, 2021

PENTAGON MAY REVERSE GENDER-NEUTRAL PHYSICAL FITNESS TEST FOR US ARMY SOLDIERS. A new test has been scoring men and women on the same basis — but more than half of women are failing.

The US Army is considering a reversal of its new gender-neutral physical test to instead include different evaluation categories for men and women.

Research showed that the Army Combat Fitness Test [ACFT], which is the same for male and female soldiers, was leading to lower results for women with a knock-on effect for promotions.

An early Pentagon study showed that women were failing the ACFT at a rate of 65 per cent, while only 10 percent of men did.

Congress has halted implementation of the new test and the Army has launched an independent review into whether it is fair.

In the ACFT there are six events – the maximum deadlift, a standing power throw, hand-release push-ups, a sprint, drag and carry, leg tuck, and a two-mile run.

To pass the test those taking it must score at least 360 points out of a possible 600, and those who achieve higher scores are more likely to be promoted.

However, average sores for women so far are said to have been 100 points lower.

Congress has now declared that the test in its current form should not be a factor in deciding whether someone gets promoted.