March 14, 2021

I’VE NOTICED THIS MYSELF: The Biggest COVID-19 Vaccine Skeptics? Frontline Health Care Workers.

Is that because Americans are rubes who don’t “believe in science?” Nope. “Outside the United States, frontline workers are likewise skeptical. On March 2, Reuters reported that at most half of the nursing staff in Switzerland’s medical sector, only 30 percent of the staff at Germany’s BeneVit Group care-home operator, and about half of the health workers in French care homes were willing to be vaccinated. . . . The Wall Street Journal reports that, to avoid getting vaccinated, half of the health professionals scheduled in the German state of Saarland failed to show up for their appointment.”

As I keep saying, trust is the public-health community’s greatest asset, and they’ve shat all over that trust in the past year.