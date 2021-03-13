«
»

March 13, 2021

YES. US Air Force is guarding against electromagnetic pulse attacks. Should we worry?

I don’t want to live in One Second After, or in Bill Quick’s Lightning Fall. Though I am disappointed at the lack of a sequel to the latter.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.