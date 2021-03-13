March 13, 2021
EL PRESIDENTE OF THE OCCUPYING JUNTA IS NOT THE BOSS OF ME: Biden and His Snark of the Union.
Neither he nor his band of insane nihilists are the bosses of anyone. Just say no, and hoist the sign of the double middle fingers.
