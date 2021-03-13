«
»

March 13, 2021

EL PRESIDENTE OF THE OCCUPYING JUNTA IS NOT THE BOSS OF ME:  Biden and His Snark of the Union.

Neither he nor his band of insane nihilists are the bosses of anyone. Just say no, and hoist the sign of the double middle fingers.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 12:41 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.