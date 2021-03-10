March 10, 2021

THE CALIFORNICATION OF AMERICA:

California’s lawmakers have been trying to “fix” this terminally [AB5] flawed bill ever since it passed, but that’s of no consequence to the social engineers who make up the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives. This week, the House once again passed a labor-reform law crafted in 2020 that seems to have been modeled on AB5, and its effects would be just as disastrous if it were to become law.

The Protect the Right to Organize (PRO) Act would impose the so-called “ABC Test” on all employers. It reserves independent-contractor status only for those doing work that they control, and that they are incorporated to perform, and that falls outside the scope of a contracting firm’s normal business. Advocates insist they’re just trying to extend National Labor Relations Act protections to all workers, but the law would effectively impose AB5’s restrictions on independent contractors and eliminate a freelancer’s competitive advantage across state lines.