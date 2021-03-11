March 11, 2021

TESTING: Elon Musk reveals why the SN10 Starship exploded. “For a short while after SpaceX’s SN10 Starship touched down on March 3rd, it seemed like the prototype made it out of its test flight unscathed. The vehicle exploded on its landing pad around a minute later, though, creating a massive inferno like its predecessors did. Now, Elon Musk has revealed what went wrong in responses sent to followers on Twitter. The SpaceX chief said the SN10 engine was low on thrust probably due to ‘partial helium ingestion from [the] fuel header tank’ and that the impact crushed the rocket’s legs and part of its skirt. SpaceX is now working on multiple fixes for the issue so that it doesn’t affect SN10’s successor, the SN11, anymore.”