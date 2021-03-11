March 11, 2021

GOVERNMENT: If Social Security were a private retirement fund, we’d sue.

All that money you’ve poured into the Social Security trust fund over the years earned less than 1% during 2020, the funds’ administrators have revealed.

The S&P 500 index SPX, +0.60% ? Try 18%.

Even a simple balanced fund of U.S. stocks and bonds, such as the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund VBIAX, +1.08%, earned 16%.

And the giant pension and investment fund run by the government of Norway earned 10.9%.

The returns earned by Social Security is the scandal that keeps on taking. The previous year, the Norwegian pension fund gained 20%, the balanced index fund 22%, and the S&P 500 31%.

Your and my Social Security dollars? Just 2.2%.