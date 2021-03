TAYLOR LORENZ CRITICIZES TUCKER CARLSON FOR USING HER OFFICIAL HEADSHOT FROM THE NYT:

Flashback: THE LIVES OF OTHERS WAS NOT INTENDED AS A JOURNALISTIC HOW-TO GUIDE: New York Times’ hall monitor Taylor Lorenz falsely accused Netscape founder Marc Andreessen of using (gasp!) the word “retard.”

In any case, Iowahawk reminds us that the fundamental things still apply, as Taylor goes by: