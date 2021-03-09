«
»

March 9, 2021

“ANTIRACIST” DOESN’T GUARANTEE “SCAM,” BUT IT’S CLOSE: President of Taxpayer-Funded Antiracist Group Funneled Nearly $300K to Husband’s Law Firm. “Antiracism is a profitable industry for consultants and educators.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:11 pm
