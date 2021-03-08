March 8, 2021

STRANGE MANIFESTATIONS OF SOCIAL JUSTICE: My county public library poobahs claim to care a lot about social justice.

Quiz for Instapundit readers: That has manifested itself in:

(1) Doing everything possible to open up the libraries, especially in poorer neighborhoods, and finding creative ways to bring books to poor kids whose schools have been closed, such as bookmobiles;

or

(2) Sending out an email with deep thoughts about Dr. Seuss and the need for the library and parents to ensure kids are reading diverse books.

I suspect you will not be surprised to learn that the answer is (2) (and our libraries remain almost entirely closed).