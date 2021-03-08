March 8, 2021

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: ENTIRE STAFF OF NEVADA DEMOCRATIC PARTY QUITS AFTER DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST SLATE WON EVERY SEAT. “On March 6, a coalition of progressive candidates backed by the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America took over the leadership of the Nevada Democratic Party, sweeping all five party leadership positions in a contested election that evening. Whitmer, who had been chair of the Clark County Democratic Party, was elected chair. The incumbents had prepared for the loss, having recently moved $450,000 out of the party’s coffers and into the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s account. The DSCC will put the money toward the 2022 reelection bid of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a vulnerable first-term Democrat.”