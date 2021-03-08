March 8, 2021

WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? New editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue accused of anti-Asian racism after old tweets resurface.

Following the Friday announcement from Condé Nast that tapped McCammond to lead the publication, former New York Magazine editor Diana Tsui posted Sunday on Instagram Stories: “You cannot have an editor-in-chief with a history of racist tweets. Especially right now when we’re finally understanding that anti-racism can and should include Asian-Americans.” Tsui then moved to her main feed.

New York magazine’s crosstown rivals at the New York Times never got that memo about their contributors:

● In Racist Screed, NYT’s 1619 Project Founder Calls ‘White Race’ ‘Barbaric Devils,’ ‘Bloodsuckers,’ Columbus ‘No Different Than Hitler.’ “This isn’t the first time the New York Times has hired and kept a writer with a history of racism and radical views. In 2018, the NYT hired Sarah Jeong despite a long string of racist tweets that littered her Twitter calling white people ‘goblins,’ likening their smell to dogs, and asking to ‘#cancelallwhitepeople’.”

● New York Times Fact Checker Gina Cherelus Used Racist, Homophobic Slurs on Twitter.

● NYT Sr. Staff Editor Thomas Wright-Piersanti deletes anti-Semitic and racist tweets after being outed (we got ’em!).