March 8, 2021

KURT SCHLICHTER: Do We Even Have A Republic Anymore? “The idea of a republic is that the people, through their representatives, get to make the laws that govern the country, but it appears that’s no longer a thing. What if you made a law, and no one enforced it? Is there even any point to the exercise? And if we can make all the laws we want and not have them enforced except in the limited manner that the people hired to enforce them choose, are we even a free country? Well, it appears that our garbage elite does not think so, and it’s ecstatic about it.”