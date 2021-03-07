March 7, 2021

THE BEST AND THE BRIGHTEST: Merrick Garland Doesn’t Seem To Know Much About Anything During Questioning. “These answers conflict with statements Garland made in February, suggesting that there were changes to gun control policy that Biden could make unilaterally without the need for new legislation from Congress. But now he’s saying that he really doesn’t know what, if any limits there are to the President’s powers in that regard. Just as a reminder, this guy has been on the bench on one of the most influential appeals courts in the country for decades and he came very close to making it onto the Supreme Court. And he hasn’t given any thought to the Second Amendment?”

He just doesn’t want us to know what he thinks about it. And because of that, we do know.