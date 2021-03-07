March 7, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Teachers unions are systemically racist. Here’s why:

Don’t get mad at me for saying it; I don’t make the rules of woke terminology. But under the sweeping definition of “systemic racism” the liberal Left has embraced, teachers unions’ incessant fight to keep schools closed most certainly qualifies.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson defines systemic racism as “systems and structures that have procedures or processes that disadvantages African Americans.” A writer at liberal news outlet Vox said systemic racism is a term “used to talk about all of the policies and practices entrenched in established institutions that harm certain racial groups and help others.”

More broadly, professor Ibram X. Kendi, a celebrated left-wing thinker, argued that racism exists wherever racial disparities do: “When I see racial disparities, I see racism.”

Conservatives don’t and shouldn’t necessarily accept this definition. But it’s entirely fair to hold liberal groups — teachers unions donate huge sums almost exclusively to Democrats — to their own standards. So, let’s apply this definition of “systemic racism” to the teachers unions’ fight to avoid opening schools and maintain failed “distance learning” schemes.