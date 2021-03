THE DAM HAS BROKEN: Calls grow for Cuomo to quit from top New York lawmakers. “Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins became the first senior Democrat in the state to say the three-term governor should resign. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stopped short of demanding that Cuomo quit, but said in a statement that ‘it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York’.”