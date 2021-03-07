March 7, 2021

WELL, THIS IS THE 21st CENTURY, YOU KNOW: The Voyager Station Space Hotel Plans to Open for Business in 2026. It looks like Space Station V from 2001: A Space Odyssey, or Chesley Bonestell’s classic 1952 rendering of a space station, but early reservations won’t come cheap: “A three-a-half-day trip to the hotel is expected to cost whopping $5 million. Of course, as the Post points out, that’s still dramatically cheaper than the $55 million it costs a private citizen to journey to the International Space Station.”