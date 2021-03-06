March 6, 2021

EVERGREEN HEADLINE FOR THE 21st CENTURY: I can’t believe this is not satire. But this is not satire. They’re really doing this. “Yes, this a real product. Yeah. It’s a ridiculous-looking Groucho-style air filter you wear over your schnoz all day long. So that the air you breathe in through your nose is cleaner and less virus-y. Because nowadays everything is trying to kill you, remember?”

The above link goes to Not the Bee — because in 2021, even the Babylon Bee’s satire can’t keep up with how crazy reality has become.