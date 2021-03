TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden: ‘Indian-Descent Americans Are Taking Over the Country.’ “Can you even imagine if the previous president had said this out loud into a microphone? You’d have to peel Brian Stelter off the ceiling. Hell, last week Biden blurted out what sounded a lot like the N-word, and all the libs pretended it never happened because they just don’t want to deal with it.”