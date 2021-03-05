«

March 5, 2021

YES, THE WHOLE “POPULATION BOMB” THING WAS AT BEST MASS HYSTERIA AND AT WORST DELIBERATE DISINFORMATION: Experts sound the alarm on declining birth rates among younger generations: “It’s a crisis.”

But it’s not just misinformation. Testosterone levels show steady decrease among young US men. And pretty much everywhere else.

Flashback: I was blogging about the coming global baby bust when InstaPundit was shiny and new: Fertility rate: ‘Jaw-dropping’ global crash in children being born.

Related: The Parent Trap.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 11:11 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.