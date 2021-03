THIS SOUNDS LIKE HE MAY BE TAKING A JOB IN THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION: Whitesides steps down from Virgin Galactic. “According to company sources, Whitesides said he was leaving the position of Virgin Galactic’s chief space officer to pursue unspecified opportunities in the ‘public service sector.'”

I’ve known him since he was NSS Executive Director. An able guy and very pro-space. I hope I’m right about what this means.