March 5, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Alec Baldwin Quits Twitter (Again).

Hey, at least he hasn’t punched anybody! Yet.

This is one of those Too Online stories that makes me grateful for these new COVID vaccines, because it’s proof that everybody’s been cooped up way too long. I mean, I just wrote an entire blog post about a famously mercurial actor quitting a social media platform (again) because he said something even dumber than usual (again). And you just read it all the way to the end.

Go outside already!