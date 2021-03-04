«
»

March 4, 2021

SPOILER ALERT: SHE WASN’T THE VICTIM. Cop-Hating Portland City Councilor Involved in Hit-and-Run Accident. “PJ Media reached out to Hardesty’s office for comment, but the number listed on her city website is disconnected.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 4:23 pm
