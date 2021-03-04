March 4, 2021

I LIKE THE CUT OF HIS JIB: Mississippi Gov Fires Back After Biden Mocks Lifting Lockdowns As ‘Neanderthal Thinking.’ “Mississippians don’t need handlers. As numbers drop, they can assess their choices and listen to experts. I guess I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Actually, it’s Neanderthals who probably would have tried to ward off sickness by relying on magical amulets. In limited circumstances, masks do a lot of good. In others, they’re no better than a bear-tooth necklace and a rattle. And the way masks are being treated these days, it’s more like the latter.