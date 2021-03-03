March 3, 2021

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

● Shot:

Remember when Donald Trump’s administration incarcerated kids who had illegally crossed the Mexican border? That was literally fascism. These children-packed detention centres were ‘concentration camps’, said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Trump is taking the world ‘back to the 1930s’, said a breathless scribe at the Guardian. Or how about when Trump dropped bombs on the Middle East? He was branded an insane warmonger. This is the imperial logic of his alt-right leanings, we were told. As for his administration’s targeting of Iranian forces – in particular Iran’s top military commander, Qasem Soleimani, killed by an American bomb in January last year – that was held up by some leftists and liberals as proof of just how deranged Trumpism had become. #WorldWar3 trended on Twitter. ‘Could tension between the US and Iran spark World War 3?’, asked one headline. Trump was always either embodying the evils of the Second World War or propelling humanity into a third.

—“So is Joe Biden a Nazi, too?,” Brendan O’Neill, Spiked, Yesterday.

● Chaser:

“They oversaw the design for the Biden Cancer Summit in 2018. The owner, Annie, is very liberal and was so excited for Biden’s victory. Great work conspiracy theorists.” Are you listening, liberals? Your craziness got this liberal-run company canceled at a time when such companies probably are really hurting a lot. And now you’re linking a pro-Biden company that’s done work for Biden to a Nazi symbol. Good job. What a way to backfire.

—“Designer of CPAC Stage, Accused of Looking Like Nazi Symbol, Is Identified, Kicker Is Who They Are and For Whom They’ve Worked,” Nick Arama, RedState, today.

As Frank J. Fleming tweets, “Where do dummies get the idea that conservatives are pro-nazi? They hate nazis. They think the left are a bunch of nazis. And commies.” Well, national socialists and international socialists, to be precise.