March 2, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Stephen Colbert Finally Turns Against Andrew Cuomo.

Colbert isn’t the only staunch liberal who’s suddenly turning on the onetime “Luv Guv.” Look who else is suddenly back in #MeToo mode, after she took some time off to elect accused sexual predator Joe Biden:

That’s quite a subtweet! Sure, Alyssa Milano is a pathetic hypocrite just like the rest of them, but the fact that she stood by Biden when Tara Reade accused him of sexual assault should make Cuomo even more nervous that she isn’t backing him.

Poor Andy. All throughout 2020, he was the anti-Trump. He was the one who would save us all from Bad Orange Man. But Trump is gone (for now), so libs don’t need to keep pretending Cuomo is somehow better. And out he goes with all the other trash.

Cuomo isn’t giving up his grip on the governorship without a fight, but all that glowing media coverage he’s grown accustomed to is a thing of the past. Colbert giveth and Colbert taketh away.