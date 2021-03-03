March 3, 2021

SERGEANT SCHULTZ WITH DECLINING FACULTIES: Biden team in full denial mode about border crisis.

In the meantime, Mayorkas, like Psaki before him, asked people currently in Mexico to wait for a while before crossing illegally into the United States. “We are not saying, ‘Don’t come,'” Mayorkas said. “We are saying, ‘Don’t come now,’ because we will be able to deliver a safe and orderly process to them as quickly as possible.”

That statement essentially served as the Biden administration’s official welcome announcement to those seeking to enter the United States illegally. Don’t do it just now, the administration said, because we’re still getting everything ready to receive you into this country.

But they’re not waiting. Why should they?