March 3, 2021

ANOTHER ONE OF THOSE DIFFERENT CULTURAL NORMS: China’s ‘Sharp Eyes’ Program Aims to Surveil 100% of Public Space. “According to Peterson, the Sharp Eyes project is implemented differently depending on each city or town’s needs, but the general premise is the same: The city or town is divided into a grid, and each square of the grid acts as its own administrative unit. Citizens watch security footage from within their grid, giving a sense of ownership over their immediate surroundings. Municipal data can then be aggregated based on reports from each square on the grid.”

Ownership? All they “own” is the privilege of being surveilled right back by their neighbors.