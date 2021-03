PRESIDENT ASTERISK NO SAVIOR IN THE POLLS: “In its first full-month rating from 10,000 likely voters, the latest Rasmussen Reports poll has the president at 50% approving his job and 47% disapproving. By comparison, Trump at this stage of his presidency had a 51% approval rating, with 49% disapproving in the full Rasmussen one-month evaluation. As of Tuesday, Rasmussen’s daily Biden approval is 49%.”