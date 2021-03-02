March 2, 2021
TO BE FAIR, WE’RE NOT ALL THAT CRAZY ABOUT HAVING HIM IN THE CLUB, EITHER. Former CIA Director John Brennan: ‘I’m increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days.’ The MSNBC senior analyst made the declaration on air.
