«
»

March 2, 2021

TO BE FAIR, WE’RE NOT ALL THAT CRAZY ABOUT HAVING HIM IN THE CLUB, EITHER. Former CIA Director John Brennan: ‘I’m increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days.’ The MSNBC senior analyst made the declaration on air.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 10:47 am
