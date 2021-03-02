March 2, 2021
DISPATCHES FROM AL SHARPTON’S NETWORK. Liberal Media Scream: MSNBC’s Ali Velshi says racism defines America.
No, but one could say it defines a television network.
Speaking of which, What’s Up with All the Anti-Semitism at NBC?
