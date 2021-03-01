March 1, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Who Is Doing Dementia Joe’s Thinking for Him?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: If every puppet needs a puppetmaster, then whose hand is making Joe Biden’s mouth function?

Answer: If that’s his mouth functioning, then America is being run by the worst puppeteer in history. But as you’ll see, our Mystery Puppeteer was bad at most everything else, too.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Zuckerberg millions “helped” the vote in Michigan

Riots come to Georgia over voter ID

How to properly wear and use two masks at the same time: A handy video guide for newbies

Bonus Sanity: LinkedIn backtracks on anti-white propaganda training materials.