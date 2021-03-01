March 1, 2021

TURNABOUT: Joe Biden is a China patsy.

Look at his recent statement in which he suggested that ‘cultural differences’ might explain why the Chinese thought it was OK to brutally oppress Uighurs. An unnamed source within the intelligence community has revealed that Biden could not unequivocally condemn China’s human rights abuses because Xi Jinping has ‘has something’ on him. The 46th President therefore cannot be trusted to stand up to Xi on the world stage.

‘The Russians deploy kompromat as leverage over foreign assets,’ says my source. ‘Chinese agencies use something called “black materials” to extort western authority figures into doing what they want.’

I’m making this stuff up. Rather, I’m blending truths with half-truths; hearsay with nonsense. I’m concocting a grandiose conspiracy theory that an authoritarian state is now controlling the leader of the free world. If that sounds familiar it is because that is exactly what a lot of supposedly serious journalists spent the first two years of the Trump administration doing.